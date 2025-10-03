Cartesian Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grant

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced the granting of an inducement award to one new employee. On October 2, 2025, the Company issued to this employee an option to purchase an aggregate of 9,700 shares of the Company's common stock with an exercise price of $10.34, the closing trading price of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on the date of grant. The option was granted pursuant to the Company's Amended and Restated 2018 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan and was approved by the Company's board of directors. The option vests as to 25% on October 2, 2026, and then in three equal annual installments thereafter such that the option will be fully vested on October 2, 2029. The option has a ten-year term. The option was granted under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules as an inducement material to the employee's entry into employment with the Company.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company's lead asset, Descartes-08, is a CAR-T in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis and Phase 2 development for systemic lupus erythematosus, with a Phase 2 basket trial planned in additional autoimmune indications. The Company's clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA CAR-T currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in patients with multiple myeloma. For more information, please visit or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X , formerly known as Twitter.

