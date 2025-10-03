Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Digital Creator & Global Changemaker Siddhaarth Aalambayan Inspires Students At AAFT

2025-10-03 07:05:46
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India : The Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) had the privilege of welcoming Siddhaarth Aalambayan, renowned Digital Creator and Global Changemaker, to its campus during the Orientation 2025 program at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida.

Addressing the new batch of students, Siddhaarth Aalambayan shared his experiences as a creator and influencer shaping conversations on digital platforms across the globe. His insightful interaction brought fresh perspectives and new energy to the campus, motivating students to look beyond conventional boundaries and use media as a tool for creativity, impact, and social change.

Recognizing his contributions to the digital ecosystem and his role as a changemaker, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, honoured Siddhaarth Aalambayan with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club (IFTC) of AAFT.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Marwah said: "Siddhaarth represents the spirit of today's digital generation - creative, innovative, and socially responsible. His journey is a true inspiration for our students as they prepare to make their own mark in the media and entertainment industry."

The event concluded with a warm interaction, leaving students encouraged to pursue excellence while aligning their creativity with purpose and impact.

