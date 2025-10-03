403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Digital Creator & Global Changemaker Siddhaarth Aalambayan Inspires Students At AAFT
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India : The Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) had the privilege of welcoming Siddhaarth Aalambayan, renowned Digital Creator and Global Changemaker, to its campus during the Orientation 2025 program at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida.
Addressing the new batch of students, Siddhaarth Aalambayan shared his experiences as a creator and influencer shaping conversations on digital platforms across the globe. His insightful interaction brought fresh perspectives and new energy to the campus, motivating students to look beyond conventional boundaries and use media as a tool for creativity, impact, and social change.
Recognizing his contributions to the digital ecosystem and his role as a changemaker, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, honoured Siddhaarth Aalambayan with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club (IFTC) of AAFT.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Marwah said: "Siddhaarth represents the spirit of today's digital generation - creative, innovative, and socially responsible. His journey is a true inspiration for our students as they prepare to make their own mark in the media and entertainment industry."
The event concluded with a warm interaction, leaving students encouraged to pursue excellence while aligning their creativity with purpose and impact.
Other articles by AAFT
Addressing the new batch of students, Siddhaarth Aalambayan shared his experiences as a creator and influencer shaping conversations on digital platforms across the globe. His insightful interaction brought fresh perspectives and new energy to the campus, motivating students to look beyond conventional boundaries and use media as a tool for creativity, impact, and social change.
Recognizing his contributions to the digital ecosystem and his role as a changemaker, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, honoured Siddhaarth Aalambayan with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club (IFTC) of AAFT.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Marwah said: "Siddhaarth represents the spirit of today's digital generation - creative, innovative, and socially responsible. His journey is a true inspiration for our students as they prepare to make their own mark in the media and entertainment industry."
The event concluded with a warm interaction, leaving students encouraged to pursue excellence while aligning their creativity with purpose and impact.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :[email protected]
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Other articles by AAFT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment