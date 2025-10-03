EBRD Approves New Strategy For Tajikistan, Outlines Priorities Through 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a new strategy for Tajikistan, outlining the Bank's priorities in the country through 2030, Trend reports.

The strategy aims to support Tajikistan's economic transformation through a combination of financial investment, policy dialogue, and technical assistance.

From 2025 to 2030, the EBRD will focus on strengthening competitiveness and governance, enhancing green and sustainable infrastructure, and improving public service delivery.

“Strengthening the private sector, improving public institutions, and expanding access to finance are central to our strategy,” the Bank said. Efforts will include boosting the competitiveness of local firms, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and promoting digitalisation and economic diversification.

The strategy also emphasizes gender equality and inclusive economic participation.“We will support initiatives to enhance opportunities for women, youth, and other groups, improving access to finance, skills development, and employment,” the EBRD noted.

In terms of infrastructure, the Bank plans to invest in renewable energy projects, energy efficiency measures, and climate resilience initiatives. Transport and digital connectivity will also be enhanced through targeted infrastructure investments, while municipalities will receive support to improve the delivery and sustainability of urban services such as water supply and urban transport.

The EBRD highlighted Tajikistan's positive growth outlook, forecasting the economy to expand by 7% in 2025 and 5.7% in 2026, supported by ongoing investments in priority infrastructure. International cooperation, including the World Bank's budget support programme and the IMF's Policy Coordination Instrument, is cited as a key factor in sustaining growth.

Since its entry into Tajikistan, the EBRD has invested over 1 billion euros through 185 projects, contributing to the country's economic and institutional development.