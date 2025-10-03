Kirkland Lake Discoveries Announces Upsized Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) -("" or the "") announces that it has increased the size of its previously announced private placement pursuant to which it will now offer units (""), premium flow-through units ("") and flow-through shares ("") to raise gross proceeds of up to C$14 million (the "").

The upsized Offering will now consist of the issuance of Premium Units at a price of C$0.37 per Premium Unit, Units at a price of $0.25 per Unit and FT Shares at a price of $0.30 per FT Share, in any combination to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $14 million. Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one share purchase warrant, with each whole share purchase warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company (which shall not be a "flow-through" share) at an exercise price of C$0.40 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. Each Premium Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a " Unit FT Share ") and one-half of one share purchase warrant, with each whole share purchase warrant (a " FT Warrant ") entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company (which shall not be a "flow-through" share) at an exercise price of C$0.40 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. Each of the Unit FT Shares, FT Shares and FT Warrants will qualify as a "flow-through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about October 16, 2025, and is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company may pay finder's fees on a portion of the Offering in an amount to be determined. The finder's fees shall be paid in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless an exemption from such registration is available.

