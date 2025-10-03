MTY Food Group Inc Will Hold A Conference Call To Discuss Its Third Quarter Results
|OPEN TO :
|Analysts, investors and all interested parties
|DATE:
|Friday, October 10, 2025
|TIME:
|8:30 AM Eastern Time
|RAPIDCONNET:
| To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically:
|CALL:
| 1-416-945-7677 (For all International participants)
1-888-699-1199 (For all other North American participants)
Participants can access a webcast of the conference by navigating to:
THE THIRD QUARTER RESULTS WILL BE PUBLISHED OCTOBER 10, 2025, BEFORE THE CONFERENCE CALL.
Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.
If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling the following:
North America Toll Free: 1-888-660-6345
International participants: 1-289-819-1450
Enter access code 89958 # on your phone.
MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.
For further information, please contact Eric Lefebvre at 514-336-8885.
Legal Disclaimer:
