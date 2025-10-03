Timothy Lubniewski Calls For Resilience And Community Focus In Times Of Challenge

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

New York, 3rd October 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Business leader and paving industry veteran Timothy Lubniewski is using his platform to raise awareness about the importance of persistence, resilience, and community engagement in both professional and personal life. Drawing on more than two decades of experience leading commercial paving projects across the Northeast, Lubniewski stresses that true success is not measured in titles or profits, but in the positive impact one has on others.

“I measure success by the amount of joy and happiness others have,” Lubniewski explains.“If people around me are better off, that's what matters.”

Lubniewski began his first construction company at just 23 years old, later building Paving Associates into a recognized leader featured in Pavement Magazine. Today, he serves as General Manager of Rose Paving LLC, the largest privately held paving maintenance firm in the United States. He has seen firsthand the challenges of leadership, from tough business partnerships to personal loss, and believes resilience is the most critical trait to cultivate.

“When you're ready to give up, that's when you need to push a little harder,” he says.“God gave me the strength to keep moving forward.”

According to the American Psychological Association, nearly 77% of U.S. adults report regularly experiencing stress, with workplace pressures ranking among the top sources. For Lubniewski, persistence is a practical antidote to those pressures. He credits his own perseverance-and his faith-with carrying him through setbacks.

His message goes beyond business. Through the Jacobsen Lubniewski Fund, he supports churches and community organizations. He encourages others to start where they are: whether that means donating time, offering mentorship, or simply showing consistency in their everyday commitments.

“We built trust by showing up every day and doing the work right,” Lubniewski recalls of his time running Paving Associates.“That approach applies to more than just paving-it's about life.”

Lubniewski challenges individuals to build resilience in their own lives by:



Starting small – Take on challenges before you feel“ready.”

Focusing on values – Surround yourself with people whose principles align with yours.

Showing up daily – Consistency, even in small efforts, builds trust and impact. Giving back – Find one way to support your local community, no matter how small.

“Don't give up, almost never,” he says.“There's always an answer. Have faith and keep going.”

About Timothy Lubniewski

Timothy Lubniewski is the General Manager of Rose Paving LLC and former Managing Partner of Paving Associates, a paving and facility maintenance company recognized by Pavement Magazine. Based in Staten Island, New York, he has more than 25 years of experience in commercial paving, construction, and facility management across the Northeast. He holds a degree in economics from the University at Albany and is also the founder of the Jacobsen Lubniewski Fund, a donor-advised fund supporting churches and community initiatives.