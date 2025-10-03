Paul Arrendell Calls For A Stronger Culture Of Quality In Regulated Industries

Jabil Chief Quality Officer emphasizes shared responsibility and patient safety

Texas, US, 3rd October 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Paul A. Arrendell , Chief Quality Officer at Jabil Diversified Manufacturing Services, is urging leaders, professionals, and frontline teams across industries to view quality as more than a regulatory requirement. He stresses that true progress comes when quality becomes a culture embraced by everyone.

“You only get one chance when it comes to patient safety,” Arrendell says.“Quality has to be built into the process, not inspected in at the end.”

With more than 30 years of experience in companies such as Abbott Diagnostics, Wright Medical, KCI Medical, Becton Dickinson, and Jabil, Arrendell has seen firsthand the risks of treating compliance as a checklist. He recalls one early audit that revealed blind spots:“The lesson was painful but clear. Compliance is not a checklist. It's a mindset.”

Why this matters now

The stakes in regulated industries are high. The FDA reports that device recalls affected more than 52 million units in 2023 alone , with many tied to quality system gaps. In healthcare, the Institute of Medicine has estimated that preventable errors still contribute to tens of thousands of patient deaths each year.

“A culture of quality means every employee, from design to production, owns the outcome,” Arrendell explains.“It's about teamwork and accountability, not silos.”

Everyday actions that build quality

Arrendell believes individuals-not just executives-can shift the culture:



Speak up when processes don't feel right.

Treat compliance as protection, not paperwork.



Recognize and celebrate teams who go above and beyond.

Invest time in mentoring or cross-training.



At Jabil, he points to simple recognition programs like the BBQ initiative that highlight dedication and teamwork.“It's inspiring to see real people doing the right thing every day,” he says.

A message for the next generation

Arrendell also sees a role for students and early-career professionals.“Stay curious, stay humble, and don't see compliance as a burden,” he advises.“If you carry the right mindset, you'll be ready for challenges we can't yet see.”

Arrendell encourages professionals at every level to reflect on their own role in building safer, more resilient systems.“The real measure of success,” he says,“is knowing patients are safer and teams are stronger because of the systems we build together.”

About Paul A. Arrendell

At Jabil Diversified Manufacturing Services, Paul A. Arrendell is Chief Quality Officer with more than 30 years of leadership in medical devices and regulated manufacturing. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington and serves on the College of Engineering Advisory Board.