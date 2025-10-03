Registered Nurse Michael Bloom Calls For Greater Empathy And Cultural Awareness In Healthcare

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) Highlighting how everyday actions can improve patient trust and outcomes.

New York, 3rd October 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Michael Bloom, BSN, RN, is raising awareness about the importance of emotional intelligence, communication, and cultural awareness in healthcare. Drawing on personal experiences from both inside and outside the hospital, Bloom emphasises that small, everyday acts of empathy can improve health outcomes and reduce patient anxiety.

“Healthcare isn't just about medicine,” Bloom says.“It's about understanding people's stories, fears, and hopes, and tailoring their care to their experience of the world”

Why Emotional Care Matters

Research from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality shows that clear communication can increase treatment adherence by up to 35%. Yet, nearly 25 million people in the United States have limited English proficiency, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Bloom recalls a patient who spoke only Spanish and was anxious before an emergency procedure.“Although I recognized that my Spanish language skills were limited, I still wanted to help the patient understand the reasons behind his treatment. I was at least able to reassure him that I would find a more qualified translator, who would explain the plan better than I could.”

Lessons Beyond the Hospital

Bloom traces some of his skills back to unexpected places. While working at Saxbys café during university, he learned to read emotions quickly and stay calm under pressure.“Whether it's a coffee rush or a schedule packed to the brim with appointments, the ability to project calm and connect with people is vital,” he says.

Bloom believes individuals don't need to be medical professionals to make a difference.“Anyone can start by listening more, learning a few words in another language, or simply being patient in stressful moments,” he explains.“These small actions build trust, whether in a hospital, a workplace, or daily life.”

As Bloom continues to mentor and advocate, he hopes to encourage a broader understanding of whole-person care.“Every interaction is a chance to learn,” he adds.“Empathy is a skill we can all practise, and it makes a real difference.”