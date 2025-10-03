Aryan Khan Thanks Fans As Ba***Ds Of Bollywood Becomes Global Netflix Sensation

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan hit it out of the park with his debut directorial series, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

He has earned widespread praise, with social media buzzing over clips from his shows, star-studded cameos, and the brilliant performances of the cast, including Raghav Juyal, Lakshya, and Manoj Pahwa.

Following the blockbuster success of the show, Aryan, in a press note, expressed his gratitude to the audience for their love.

"Whenever things got difficult, I'd hear Jaraj's voice in my head, 'Haarne mein aur haar maanne mein bohot farak hota hai'. At first, I thought it was motivation, but soon realised it was just lack of sleep and fatigue. Still, that vision kept me going, and now to see the happiness my work has brought people is deeply emotional for me.. it is why I do what I do, it is what drew me to storytelling," he said.

"The love from around the world has been incredible, with the show trending across countries and filling timelines with reels, memes, and fan theories. What began as my story now truly belongs to the audience, and it's only because of Netflix that this story could reach homes across the globe. As Jaraj would humbly say...Ab pehechana?" Aryan quipped.

Monika Shergill, Vice President - Content, Netflix India, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood has also opened to a phenomenal response.

"The way audiences are turning every moment into funny memes, sharing heartfelt reactions, and reviving classic songs, speaks to how deeply the show has struck a chord. Aryan Khan has captured what makes Bollywood timeless: its emotion and its ability to inspire dreams, while giving fans a rare look into the world behind the screen. It is heartening to see such passion and enthusiasm, and we look forward to watching this wave of love grow across the world," she shared.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd, the Netflix series is created by Aryan Khan and co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also wrote the show. (ANI)

