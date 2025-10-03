Weren't You Ashamed After Reading Contractors' Letter: BJP Asks K'taka CM On 80 Pc Commission Row
Speaking to the media in Belagavi on Friday, Ravi questioned,“Did you not think about what people would think of us?”
He further noted that the letter was written to none other than Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself.
"Contractors have written a letter. They have written that corruption has doubled. Don't you feel ashamed after reading it," Ravi questioned CM Siddaramaiah.
He also added, "People have given you power, respond to their distress."
Ravi further chided, "Siddaramaiah says that he will be the Chief Minister for the next two years and complete the term. Have you become Chief Minister for indulging in corruption?"
Commenting on the power sharing tussle between the supporters of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar, he said, "There is no faith that things will get better no matter who becomes Chief Minister. If one corrupt person goes and another corrupt person comes, it won't benefit the state."
He further claimed that the Karnataka government had lost all sense of sensitivity and the state government and ministers were more bothered about elections of cooperation banks than the suffering of the people. He expressed concern that while they were immersed in the cooperative sector elections, they had no sensitivity to listen to the difficulties faced by the people.
He pointed out that crops on millions of hectares of land have been damaged, homes and livestock have been lost, and many people are in distress, with some losing their lives. He urged the government to show compassion at this stage.
Amid the farmers' suffering, Ravi said, "The ministers seem more focussed on claiming, 'I am the Chief Minister', 'I am the Chief Minister.' Who becomes the CM is not important. The people have entrusted you with power. You must respond to the hardships of farmers and the public."
"The damage has occurred in Belagavi, Vijayapura, Raichur, Bidar, and Kalaburagi districts. Farmers in these districts are in distress. At least now, the district minister should show some sensitivity," he said.
"Common people are in distress due to price rise. After you came, you have increased the prices of 60 items. Should I give you the list? If you see the situation today, it won't improve just by changing the Chief Minister. The situation will only improve if the government is changed. Celebrations have become more important to CM Siddaramaiah than responding to distress," he claimed.
