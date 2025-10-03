Madras HC Refuses CBI Probe Into Vijay Rally Stampede, Favours Sops For Political Events
A bench of M. Dhandapani and M. Jothiraman refused to proceed further on a petition filed by BJP leader Uma Anandan seeking a CBI probe, but gave the petitioner the liberty to approach the court if the investigation is not done properly.
“Don't treat this court as a political arena,” said the court, while questioning the petitioner's locus standi in the matter.
“If aggrieved persons come to this court, we will rescue,” said the court, asking the petitioner to first let the investigation into the September 27 incident at Karur move forward from its current initial stage.
The BJP leader had sought HC direction for a probe by the CBI into the incident, claiming that the fatalities were linked to alleged official apathy.
The High Court passed the order while hearing a clutch of petitions. Some petitions had sought an enhancement in compensation announced by the authorities for the victims.
The bench took note of the Tamil Nadu government's suggestion to frame standard operating procedures (SOPs) in respect of rallies or meetings, disallowing events near state or national highways.
The court suggested that in future, when such political rallies or meetings are held at designated places, the government and political parties must ensure that there are proper arrangements for drinking water and sanitation.
The bench also said that escape routes and parking facilities should be provided to minimise the chances of stampedes.
The stampede at the rally of the TVK party in Veluswamypuram has sparked a political war in the state after the police booked party state general secretary Bussy Anand.
Vijay alleged a conspiracy behind the tragic incident, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin accused rival parties of trying to exploit tragedies for electoral gains.
