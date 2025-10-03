Tiger Shroff Calls War 'A Life Changing Experience' As The Movie Turns 6

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff called his 2019 action thriller "War" 'a life changing experience and movie' as the drama completed 6 years of release in the cinema halls.

Sharing a couple of videos from the Siddharth Anand directorial on his IG, Tiger thanked his director and co-star, Hrithik Roshan, with the post that read, "6 years of a life changing experience and movie. From growing up idolizing my hero to kicking ass alongside him @hrithikroshan (heart emoji). And thanks to my fav who guided me throughout the journey @s1danand (heart emoji). #war #6yrs (sic)".

Tiger was seen in a dual role in "War" as Captain Khalid Rahmani, Major Kabir Dhaliwal's (Hrithik) protege, and Captain Saurabh Patil.

The third installment in the YRF Spy Universe revolves around an Indian RAW agent who has been assigned the task of eliminating his former mentor, who has gone rogue.

Released on 2 October 2019, "War" received positive reviews from critics, being praised for its action sequences.

Tiger also made a cameo appearance as Captain Khalid Rahmani in the recently released sequel, "War 2".

On Thursday, Tiger dropped a glimpse of his cozy dinner outing with his family on social media.

The photo showed him enjoying quality time with his father, Jackie Shroff, mother Ayesha Shroff, and sister Krishna Shroff.

Taking to the official Instagram handle, Tiger shared a still featuring him posing alongside his parents. He smiled as he posed for the happy family click, while Jackie and Krishna made a victory sign with their hands.

He simply tagged his parents in the caption.

Work-wise, Tiger last graced the screen with the action entertainer“Baaghi 4.” Made under the direction of Harsha, the sequel got a theatrical release on September 5.

Up next, Tiger is reported to be gearing up for his international debut. If the reports are to be believed, he will be seen sharing screen space with Hollywood stars Sylvester Stallone and Tony Jaa in his next.