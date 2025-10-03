Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Algerian Foreign Minister

2025-10-03 08:02:24
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met today in Algiers with Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria HE Ahmed Attaf.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance and strengthen cooperation between the two countries, in addition to issues of common concern.

