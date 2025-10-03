Neha Dhupia's Baby Boy Turns 4: 'You Make Mamas World Go Round'
Wishing her little bundle of joy on his special day, Neha dropped a couple of rare photographs of some precious memories with her son. From holding him in her arms as a newborn, to enjoying with her during vacations, to offering prayers with him, Neha reflected on the adorable mother-son bond that evolved over the years.
The 'Ek Chalis Ki Last Local' actress also penned a heartfelt birthday note for his little munckin that read, "Our dearest Guriq , You light up every room you walk into , you make mamas world go round (world emoji)... no caption is enough to describe the love we have in our hearts for you .... Happy fabulous fourth our baby boy ... we celebrate you today and everyday our Guqqu ... (red heart emojis) @guriqdhupiabedi (sic)."
Bipasha Basu wished the little one on his special day with the comment, "Happy Birthday Baby Boy", followed by a red heart emoji.
For the unaware, Neha tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi, the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi, in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara on 10 May 2018.
On 18 November 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they named Mehr Dhupia Bedi.
She gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, on 3 October 2021.
Last week, the 'Delhii Heights' actress wished her mother on her birthday with another lovely post.
Taking to her Insta, Neha shared a few candid photographs with her mom.
She captioned the post, "#happybirthday my ma , my pyaar (red heart emoji) my world (World emoji) @babsdhupia (sic)"
Before this, she marked the birth anniversary of her father-in-law, Bishan Singh Bedi. Neha posted a couple of heartwarming memories of her children - Mehr and Guriq, with their late grandfather.
“In our hearts forever... #happybirthdaydad .... #bishansinghbedi," she captioned the post.
