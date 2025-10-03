Man's Body Exhumed In Greater Noida 30 Days After Death On Suspicion Of Murder

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, Oct 3 (IANS) The death of a 23-year-old man in Dankaur area in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida has taken a dramatic turn after police exhumed his body nearly a month afterwards, amid growing suspicion that he was murdered.

The deceased, identified as Shahzad, a resident of Dankaur, was found dead on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway on September 3.

At that time, police reached the spot after getting information from locals, and the death was assumed to be the result of a road accident.

Believing the same, Shahzad's family performed his last rites without a post-mortem examination and buried his body.

However, doubts began to surface a few days later. The family alleged that Shahzad had an altercation with a group of youths from a neighbouring village during a local fair in August.

They claimed the rivalry may have escalated into a planned murder, with the assailants staging the scene to make it appear as a road accident.

Acting on the family's complaint, police sought a magistrate's order to exhume the body.

On Friday, the body was dug up in the presence of a medical team and sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the actual cause of death.

"The case is being investigated from all possible angles. Further action will be taken once the post-mortem report is available," a senior police officer said, adding that the matter has become highly sensitive in the area.

The incident has become a topic of discussion in the locality, with residents demanding a fair probe to uncover the truth behind Shahzad's death.

Police have intensified the investigation and are examining possible enmity as well as circumstantial evidence around the incident.

The post-mortem report is expected to play a decisive role in shaping the case.