PM Modi's Asia Cup Post Draws Congress Criticism Over Operation Sindoor Reference - 'If We Played, We Should Have...'
“Sometimes I doubt if PM Modi has any knowledge of foreign policy and diplomacy. If we played, we should have played with sportsman spirit. If Operation Sindoor is ongoing, then we shouldn't have played,” Londhe Patil told news agency ANI.
The prime minister had invoked 'Operation Sindoor ' while congratulating Team India y in his first reaction after India's thrilling victory over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday.
“#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins!,” said PM Modi in a post on X.Also Read | Anand Mahindra hails Team India's true Brahmastra after Asia Cup 2025 win
The Prime Minister also congratulated cricketers for clinching ninth Asia Cup title.
Following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir 's Pahalgam, India had named its military operation 'Operation Sindoor' which targeted terrorists based in Pakistan.
"And if discussions are ongoing to normalise the situation, then sports can be a medium to improve it, but linking everything with Operation Sindoor is not right..." Londhe Patil said.
Congress President Harshvardhan Sakpal also criticised PM Modi over the post, "It is clear from his tweet that, be it air, water, or sports, he brings politics into everything to polarise. We take pride in India's victory, but we haven't won the Asia Cup for the first time. There is a certain dignity of a country which he doesn't maintain, and I regret this," Sakpal said.
Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday slammed the BJP and the Indian cricket team for playing the Asia Cup final against Pakistan.
Referring to the video he posted on X, Raut said that the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav shook hands with Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi before the tournament.
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, he said,“I don't know about the BJP's fake patriots and devotees, but the actual patriots did not watch the match yesterday. You did not take the trophy from the PCB chief Naqvi, but I shared a video which shows the Indian captain shaking hands with them, having a tea and clicking pictures. Do you think the public is a fool?”Also Read | 'Operation Sindoor...': PM Modi after India's victory over Pak in Asia Cup final
Further, he called the match between India and Pakistan an insult to the Indian Army and the people who died during the Pahalgam terror attack.Sometimes I doubt if PM Modi has any knowledge of foreign policy and diplomacy.
"Our question is, why are you playing with Pakistan? You should not insult the soldiers who martyred and the people who died in Pahalgam . You did not take the trophy, did not shake hands with their captain, but then why did you play the match? If you played, then stop this drama," he said.
(With ANI inputs)
