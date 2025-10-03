403
Embraer Lifts Third-Quarter Deliveries As E-Jets And Phenom 300 Lead
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Embraer nudged third-quarter deliveries up to 62 aircraft-20 commercial, 41 executive, and one KC-390 defense plane-5% more than a year ago.
The headline may seem modest, but the mix tells the real story of how Brazil's planemaker is navigating a choppy aerospace market.
On the commercial side, the E195-E2 led with 11 deliveries. It's a fuel-efficient, sub-150-seat jet built for shorter routes where large narrowbodies don't pay off.
Brazil's domestic market is leaning into this model: after a fresh order, LATAM plans to open dozens of new Brazilian destinations using E2s to stitch smaller cities more tightly into the national network. That builds predictable demand for Embraer's flagship program.
In business aviation, the Phenom 300 once again proved why it's the world's light-jet benchmark, with 20 deliveries in the quarter.
For Embraer , that matters because executive jets tend to offer steadier margins and less scheduling drama than airlines juggling fleet overhauls and engine shop visits.
Year to date through September, Embraer has shipped 46 commercial and 102 executive jets, plus five defense aircraft. The company still guides to 77–85 commercial and 145–155 executive deliveries for 2025.
Investors reacted cautiously-shares slipped on the day-as analysts judged the update consistent with hitting the lower end of targets if fourth-quarter handovers hold steady.
That hesitation reflects broader industry realities: engines, avionics, interiors, and certification items remain tight across supply chains, making the final sprint of the year the true test.
Why this matters beyond Brazil: deliveries are when planemakers turn orders into cash. A steady flow signals that airlines and private operators are still investing in efficient, right-sized aircraft-exactly where Embraer competes best.
The E195-E2 helps airlines open thinner routes without losing money; the Phenom 300 keeps Embraer's premium, high-volume niche healthy. Add one KC-390 for defense credibility, and you have a balanced portfolio carrying the company into year-end.
Bottom line: it wasn't a blockbuster quarter-but it was a disciplined one. If Embraer executes in Q4, 2025 will land within plan, with the E2 and Phenom 300 continuing to do the heavy lifting.
