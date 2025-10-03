403
Latin America's LPG Pivot: Colombia, Mexico, And Peru Forge A Practical Energy Alliance
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia, Mexico, and Peru have struck a two-year pact to coordinate how liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is supplied, priced, and regulated-an unusually practical alliance in a region where energy debates often stay abstract.
Their trade groups-Agremgas, AMEXGAS, and the Sociedad Peruana de Gas Licuado-will align technical standards, push digital tracking from cylinder to truck, and present a single voice to regulators and multilaterals.
The immediate story is about fixing the plumbing of an essential market. LPG is how most urban Latin American families cook; in the region, demand sits near 30 million tonnes a year within a global market above 300 million.
Harmonized rules and better data can make deliveries safer, cut leakages and paperwork, and smooth supply so households and small businesses face fewer price shocks and stockouts.
The story behind the story is about who sets the terms of the energy transition. In policy circles,“clean energy” tends to mean power grids and big renewables.
But for millions of kitchens, restaurants, food carts, and workshops, the daily alternative to LPG is not solar-it's charcoal or firewood.
Latin America Pushes Unified LPG Standards
By coordinating across borders, these groups want to keep LPG in the room where decisions are made, arguing it reduces indoor smoke now, trims deforestation at the margins, and complements (not replaces) the slow build-out of electricity and piped gas.
Each country enters with its own priorities. Colombia sees a chance to extend cleaner, more reliable service beyond major cities. Mexico is focused on formalizing a huge market where safety and price transparency still vary.
Peru wants to curb informality and raise quality and safety standards so end users get what they pay for-and avoid what they shouldn't: counterfeit cylinders and unsafe refills.
If the pact delivers-common standards, digital traceability, steadier logistics-it could give three markets leverage with suppliers, reassure regulators, and, most importantly, make life a little easier for the people who rely on a blue flame every day.
