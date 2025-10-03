403
Peru's Mining Exports Surge 16.6% In First Half Of 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru just posted a powerful first-half surge in mining exports: 26.553 billion dollars from January to June, up 16.6% from a year earlier.
June alone brought in 4.525 billion dollars, a 12.3% increase. For a country where minerals make up 66.3% of total export value, that is not a side story-it is the story.
What changed? Buyers moved early. Announcements about tariff policy shifts abroad prompted customers to bring forward orders, locking in supply and prices sooner than usual.
At the same time, metal prices improved and Chinese demand started to recover, giving miners better tags for each shipment. Copper, the bellwether, rose 10.2% in value and on its own represented 30.7% of all Peruvian exports-nearly one in three export dollars.
Gold was the standout, jumping 41.3% as investors paid up for a safe, liquid asset. Zinc advanced 16.4%, helped by steadier signs in China's property and industrial activity.
Peru's Metals Drive Fast Growth-And Vulnerability
The story behind the story is how tightly Peru 's economy is tied to a handful of metals and a few big buyers. When global conditions turn favorable, the upside arrives fast: more hard currency, a stronger trade balance, and extra tax receipts that support public services and infrastructure.
But the same wiring runs both ways. A softer China, a swing in metal prices, or new trade barriers could cool this momentum just as quickly, and the front-loading of orders means later months can look flatter even if mines are producing steadily.
For readers outside Peru, the takeaway is simple and solid: this is what a commodity super-link looks like. When copper, gold, and zinc have buyers at good prices, the effects ripple from pit head to port to public budget. Peru's first-half sprint shows the upside of that chain-along with the risks of living by it.
