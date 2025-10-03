Tirupati Gets Bomb Threat, Conspiracy By ISI And LTTE Militants Alleged In Email

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: Authorities have received a bomb threat targeting the Tirupati temple, with the email alleging involvement of militants linked to the ISI and LTTE. Security forces have intensified surveillance and precautionary measures at the temple and surrounding areas. The incident is under active investigation, and law enforcement agencies are working to ensure the safety of devotees and prevent any untoward incident. Bomb disposal squads, assisted by sniffer dogs, have been deployed to conduct thorough searches.

What the threat email says

The content of the threat email sent to the authorities mentions Pakistan's ISI cells and Ex-LTTE Cadres. It read, "We regret to inform you that a recent nexus between Pak ISI cells and Ex-LTTE Cadres have been equipped with fake passports by Mr. Davidson Devasirvatham IPS while he was ADGP Intelligence through his wife's travel agency. He was honey potted in Kosova by Mossad to carry out this operation at the Holiest Site of India. Holy Islamic Friday Blasts in Tirupati, Sorry for exporting TN issues to Tirupathi!"

సీఎం చంద్రబాబు, వైఎస్ జగన్‌ ఇళ్లకు బాంబు బెదిరింపులుతిరుపతిలోని పలు ప్రాంతాల్లో కూడా బాంబులు పెట్టినట్లు బెదిరింపు మెయిల్స్'హోలి ఇస్లామిక్ ఫ్రైడే బ్లాస్ట్స్' పేరిట భారీ పేలుళ్లకు ప్లాన్ చేసినట్లు బెదిరింపులుదీంతో వెంటనే అప్రమత్తమైన అధికారులు.. ఆయా ప్రాంతాల్లో క్షుణ్ణంగా... twitter/GvfjIvvlFz

Hoax bomb threat causes midnight panic at Chennai airport

On Thursday at midnight, a mysterious email threatening a bomb blast was received at the Chennai Airport Manager's Office, claiming that powerful explosives had been hidden inside garbage bins and would detonate. Alarmed by the message, airport authorities immediately informed the Chennai Airport Director. An emergency security meeting was convened, attended by senior airport officials, BCAS personnel, CISF officers, airline representatives and airport police. It was decided to implement a full security lockdown and carry out intensive checks across the airport premises.

Vehicles entering the airport were stopped and inspected, passengers underwent additional screening, and garbage bins, parcels, and baggage were meticulously examined.

The search, which lasted from midnight until dawn, did not uncover any explosives or suspicious material. Authorities confirmed it was a hoax threat, similar to previous incidents. A formal complaint has been filed at the Chennai Airport Police Station, and an investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators. The incident caused significant tension and disruption at the airport until the morning.

