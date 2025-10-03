(Video) Is Arijit Singh Into Ganja? Zubeen Garg's Old Interview Goes Viral After His Death

Zubeen Garg died on September 19 while swimming at Lazarus Island in Singapore. Initial reports indicated a scuba diving mishap, but his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, subsequently confirmed that he had a seizure during his second swim, despite having worn a life jacket earlier in the day. The CID is actively investigating his death, and four persons have been detained thus far.

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg previously provided a glimpse into his connection with Bollywood's music sensation Arijit Singh, and a video of the same has resurfaced since his tragic demise. The two were known to have a deep relationship, with each being aware of the other's own peculiarities and habits.

During a podcast interview, Zubeen disclosed his drink preferences, although Arijit had a different one. "He's like my brother. He's into ganja. "I am into drinks," Zubeen had stated.

He also describes their contrasting choices in a humorous manner. "I am into Navy. He is into Air Force. He always says that 'Dada, tumi Air Force ae cholse aasho'. No, because, I hate dhuaan."

During the podcast, Zubeen had also said that he doesn't like Mumbai because it is 'chaotic'.

Check out the now-check video here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ajit Nath (@the_euphoric_soul_007)

Zubeen also mentioned on the program that he dislikes Mumbai because it is 'chaotic'. Watch the now-check video here:

Zubeen died on September 19 while swimming at Lazarus Island in Singapore. Initial reports indicated a scuba diving mishap, but his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, subsequently confirmed that he had a seizure during his second swim, despite having worn a life jacket earlier in the day.

He was transported to Singapore General Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. on September 19. His body was returned to Assam and cremated with full state honours and a 21-gun salute in Kamarkuchi, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

CID looks into Zubeen Garg's death

On October 2, the CID detained musician Sekharjyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta in connection with the killing of Zubeen.

Sekharjyoti, a close colleague of Zubeen who was purportedly present on the boat during the tragic occurrence, was arrested following a second round of interrogation. Amritprava, who was accused of coordinating portions of Zubeen's abroad activity, was also detained when investigators discovered new evidence.

So far, four persons have been detained in connection with the investigation. CID arrested Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of the North East India Festival that Zubeen was due to attend, as well as the singer's long-time manager Siddartha Sharma.

Officials have maintained that all arrests were made based on "concrete leads," and that additional investigation is ongoing.