When Is Karwa Chauth Vrat Date - Oct 9 Or 10? Shubh Muhurat, Upavas Duration, Moonrise Time And More
Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot Argha through which water offering is made to the moon.What do women do on Karwa Chauth?
On this day, women observe a fast for the health and longevity of their husband's. Celebrating the bond of love between a husband and wife, married women worship Chauth Mata, Goddess Gaura, Lord Shiva, Lord Kartikeya and Lord Ganesha and break their fast only after sighting of the moon.
Observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha, this year Karwa Chauth festival , dedicated to Goddess Parvati, will be observed on October 10 even though Chaturthi tithi begins on October 9. Let's find out exact, Karwa Chauth 2025 date and time according to Drik Panchang.When is Karwa Chauth?
Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 10:54 PM on October 9
Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 7:38 PM on October 10
Karwa Chauth puja muhurat will be of 1 hour 14 minutes duration, which will commence at 5:57 PM and conclude at 7:11 PM on October 10.
Karwa Chauth upavasa will be of 14 hours 2 minutes duration which will begin at 6:21 AM on October 11 and conclude at 8:23 PM. Ahoi Ashtami Vrat is observed four days of after Karwa Chauth for the wellbeing of sons. Meanwhile, the fast of Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the day of Karwa Chauth in Maharashtra and other regions. The Vakratunda form of Lord Ganesha is worshipped in this fast.
Unmarried girls also observe a fast on this day in some regions and pray their future spouses' health and long life. Henna application is an important ritual of Karwa Chauth celebrations. Religious books suh as Dharamasindhu, Nirnayasindhu and Vratraj mention Karwa Chauth as Karaka Chaturthi.
