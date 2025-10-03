Church Of Scientology Hosts Youth Panel For Red Ribbon Week: Inspiring Drug-Free Communities

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)In recognition of Red Ribbon Week, the Church of Scientology Nashville is bringing together young voices for a special panel discussion on how to create safer, drug-free communities. The event will feature youth from the local community sharing their perspectives, solutions, and personal commitments to living drug-free.

One of the unique strategies highlighted by the panel will be “reverse trick-or-treating” -a creative twist on a beloved Halloween tradition. Instead of just receiving candy, children and families will also deliver Truth About Drugs educational booklets , distributed by youth volunteers as they go door-to-door. The initiative gives young people a way to reach their peers and neighbors with life-saving information in a fun, positive, and memorable way.

“Red Ribbon Week is all about empowering people to take a stand against drug abuse,” said Julie Brinker, a life-long Drug-Free Ambassador,“when youth are given the tools to educate others, they not only strengthen their own resolve but also become leaders in shaping a healthier community.”

The Truth About Drugs program , supported by the Church of Scientology and the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, is one of the world's largest nongovernmental drug education initiatives. The booklets cover the facts about commonly abused substances, dispelling myths and giving young people the knowledge they need to make informed decisions.

The panel will provide an open platform for dialogue, giving young participants the chance to express how drugs affect their communities and what practical steps can be taken to prevent abuse. By including youth voices, the event emphasizes that solutions are most powerful when they come from those directly affected.

The Church of Scientology Nashville invites the public to attend, support these young leaders, and learn more about how to make a difference during Red Ribbon Week and beyond.

For more information about the event or to learn more about the Truth About Drugs program, visit .