Deputy Finance Minister Meets UK Delegation To Explore Investment Opportunities

The First Deputy Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan, Anar Karimov, met with a delegation led by Alexander Tyrell, Country Director of the UK Department for Business and Trade, during his official visit to Baku, Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of economic and financial cooperation between the two countries, as well as the implementation of the provisions of the Protocol of the 7th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, held in London in April this year.

Discussions highlighted investment promotion, taxation and customs cooperation, the application of advanced technologies in agriculture and food security, and opportunities for closer business-to-business engagement. The exchange of experience in digital transformation, financial technologies, and professional services was also addressed.

Anar Karimov underlined that economic modernization and diversification remain long-term priorities for Azerbaijan, and that collaboration with the UK creates additional opportunities to adapt to new challenges.

Alexander Tyrell emphasized the significance of joint projects and initiatives, noting the key role of the Intergovernmental Commission in strengthening bilateral relations.

The meeting concluded with a broad exchange of views on future partnership opportunities and other areas of mutual interest.