Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air Appoints New Chairman Of Management Board

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Adilbek Umraliev has been appointed Chairman of the Management Board of Qazaq Air (transitioning to Vietjet Qazaqstan), Trend reports via the company.

Umraliev has 18 years of professional experience, including more than 15 years in the transport and communications sector. He holds an MBA in International Business from the European University of the Swiss Confederation and graduated from the Faculty of Computational Mathematics and Cybernetics at Lomonosov Moscow State University.

He began his career in 2007 as a Chief Specialist at Kazkosmos JSC and later worked at Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, Zerde Infocommunication Holding, and Samruk-Kazyna JSC. Since 2019, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Qazaq Air and as acting Chairman of the Management Board from May 2024.

Qazaq Air, transitioning to Vietjet Qazaqstan, is a Kazakh airline operating scheduled flights from its main hub in Astana, primarily focusing on domestic routes. The airline was established to enhance the safety and accessibility of interregional air traffic within Kazakhstan and in border regions of neighboring countries.