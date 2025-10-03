Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Asian Academy Of Arts Remembers Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia At 11Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025


2025-10-03 06:05:30
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 24th September 2025: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and the Asian Academy of Arts paid a heartfelt tribute to great freedom fighter and socialist leader Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia during the 11th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025 at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida. A special poster was released to commemorate his legacy and contributions to the nation.

The release was graced by distinguished literary figures Narendra Nagdev (Renowned Hindi Author), Abha Iyenger (Renowned Author), Tanmay Dubey (Renowned Author), and Mukul Kumar (Renowned Poet, Author & IAS). They were joined by eminent dignitaries including H.E. Juan Antonio March Pujol (Ambassador of Spain), Cdr. K.L. Ganju (Hon. Consul General of the Union of Comoros), H.E. Alonso Correa Miguel (Ambassador of Panama), H.E. Abdullah M.A. Abushawesh (Ambassador of Palestine), and H.E. Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera (Ambassador of Cuba).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chair for the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Forum, highlighted the enduring relevance of Lohia's thoughts and philosophy. He emphasized that Dr. Lohia's vision of equality, justice, and empowerment continues to inspire generations and must be remembered as a guiding light for building a progressive society.

The ceremony was further attended by global representatives including Emile Mwepesi (Rwanda), Bohloeki Tlhaku Morojele (Lesotho), Aditi Manohar (High Commission of Australia), Maiky Diaz Perez (Embassy of Cuba), Nohler Salinas Gonzalez (Embassy of Panama), Yahya Al Dughaishi (Embassy of Sultanate of Oman), Dr. Shama Hussain (Oman), and HH Raunaq Yar Khan of Nizam.

The tribute added depth and dignity to the festival, reminding all present of the power of literature and cultural exchange in keeping alive the legacy of great leaders like Dr. Lohia.

