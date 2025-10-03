403
Kuwait Human Rights Body Urges Release Of Kuwaiti Members Of Sumud Flotilla
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti National Diwan of Human Rights on Friday called on the Israeli occupation to stop its continued breaches of international law and human rights principles, and release three Kuwaitis participating in humanitarian flotilla Global Sumud.
In a press release, the agency condemned Israeli occupying forces' attack on the flotilla, which is intended to break the blockade on the Gaza Strip and deliver urgent humanitarian aid to its population.
It denounced Israeli occupying forces' interception of, and attack, on the Gaza-destined ships as a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law for impeding humanitarian efforts and endangering civilians' lives.
The Kuwaiti human rights body called for an immediate and unconditioned release of all participants in the humanitarian flotilla, including three Kuwaiti citizens, and ensuring their safety and safe return to their homeland.
It underlined that respecting international laws and human rights principles is a collective responsibility, calling on the international community to move immediately to stem such violations and ensure the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. (end)
