Infinit-I Launches New Safety Training Program To Protect Light-Duty Fleets

EINPresswire/ -- Infinit-I, the proven solution in safety and training for fleets across the nation, announced the launch of a new program specifically designed to address the growing liability risks faced by fleets with light-duty vehicles.

The launch comes at a critical time as the transportation industry sees a dramatic increase in multi-million-dollar lawsuits, or ‘nuclear verdicts.’ These high-risk legal battles, once limited to heavy-duty trucking, now pose a significant threat to smaller commercial fleets, where a single incident involving a light-duty vehicle can be financially devastating.

Jay Wommack, CEO of Infinit-I Workforce Solutions, stated, “This new series of training videos for light-duty vehicles is the next logical step in advancing our core mission of Zero Accidents. For more than two decades, we have equipped heavy-duty and medium-duty fleets with the tools needed to make the road safer. Now it is time to bring that same commitment and protection to the smaller vehicle fleets that form the backbone of our economy. The road to zero starts with Infinit-I.”

About the Infinit-I Light-Duty Training Program

The new program is designed to be easily implemented and includes several key features:

•Targeted Training: A library of microlearning videos focused on the real-world risks of light-duty vehicles like work vans and pickup trucks in city driving scenarios.

•Simple, Automated Reporting: A streamlined system that provides ironclad records of training completion, helping to reduce liability and protect businesses from costly claims.

•A Culture of Safety: Tools to empower companies to proactively improve their safety record, protect their brand image, and foster a shared commitment to the mission of Zero Accidents.

Infinit-I, powered by Vertical Alliance Group, is the #1 online training provider specializing in fleet safety. Founded in 1999, the company is dedicated to improving driver safety on a mission to reduce accidents. Infinit-I offers a comprehensive suite of tools, including online training modules, driver recognition programs, and safety analytics, to help clients reduce accidents, lower costs, and build a culture of safety. For more information, visit