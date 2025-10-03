Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Empowering India And Uplifting Communities Through Her Work

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar opened up about the larger purpose behind her work, emphasizing how she uses her platform to drive social change.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actress shared that beyond entertainment, her work aims to shift mindsets and uplift communities across India. Reflecting on the recent floods in Jammu, Bhumi said the disaster reminded her of her roots and underscored the gratitude artists owe to their audiences. She shared,“I know that my work has more than just entertainment. It's helping in changing a mindset. It's helping in uplifting communities, especially in my country. I wear my nationality as a badge of honor, and I really want to do everything in my capacity to make sure that I can help as many as I can in my country.”

In her speech, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' also highlighted that actors, singers, and other public figures often succeed because everyday people support their work-buying tickets, attending shows, and sharing their stories.

Bhumi Pednekar recently attended Milken Institute Asia Summit 2025 in Singapore.

Earlier on August 15, the actress opened up about how her parents instilled in her a deep sense of patriotism. In an Instagram post, Bhumi shared that for them, the nation always came first. She posted a heartfelt video featuring her mother, who grew emotional while expressing her love for the country. In the caption, the Badhaai Do actress said she wears her“nationality as a badge of honour.”

“Randomly filmed mom on our drive to the factory and her words stayed with me. Growing up listening to her and my dad's stories of a time when opportunities were fewer, but that didn't limit their dream for their country. For them India always came first. I have inherited my love for India from them, and I wear my nationality as a badge of honour.”

On the professional front, the 36-year-old actress was recently seen in Netflix's series“The Royals” where she portrayed Sophia, an ambitious start-up CEO. The show also featured Ishaan Khatter and Zeenat Aman in pivotal roles.

Up next, Bhumi will be seen in“Daldal”, where she steps into the role of a police officer. She also has the highly anticipated period drama“Takht” lined up, adding to her exciting slate of projects.