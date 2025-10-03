Suresh Raina To Play For Toronto Sixers In Canada Super 60

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a major boost to the Canada Super 60, former India cricketer Suresh Raina is set to take part in the tournament from October 8–13 at BC Place in Vancouver. Raina, known for his explosive batting and brilliant fielding, will represent the Toronto Sixers in the league. His participation is expected to draw big crowds and generate huge excitement among fans in Canada.

The left-handed batter will line up alongside big international names like Alex Hales, Jason Roy, and Andre Fletcher in the upcoming edition.

Speaking about his participation with the Toronto Sixers, Suresh Raina said,“I'm really excited to be part of the Canada Super 60. Since this is the inaugural edition, it already feels special and promises to be a top-class tournament. The Toronto Sixers have a well-balanced squad with some big international names, as well as Canadian Talent and I'm looking forward to playing alongside them and contributing to the team's success.”

Abhishek Shah, Founder and Chairman of Canada Super 60 added,“We are thrilled to have Suresh Raina in the competition. His presence brings not just star value but also a wealth of experience. Young and upcoming players will get the chance to learn from him, both on and off the field, which will be a huge boost for their growth.”

Sami Faridi, the CEO of Toronto Sixers said,“It's a great privilege to have someone like Suresh Raina in our team. He is a World Cup winner and has played some of the biggest tournaments in the world. His vast experience in the shorter format will be a big advantage for us.”

The Toronto Sixers will play their first match against Brampton Blitz on October 8, 2025.