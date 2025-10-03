Barking Dog Marketing Announces Global Expansion Plans After Reaching Multi-Million Dollar Milestone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barking Dog Marketing, a full-service marketing agency based in Sydney, announced big plans for global growth after reaching their multi-million dollar revenue milestone. The announcement comes as founder Paul Fitzgerald gets the agency ready for international growth, focusing on established businesses in Australia, the UK, the US, and Europe. The agency typically partners with companies that want to exponentially grow their brand and allocate at least $500,000 to marketing.









Paul Fitzgerald, the founder of Barking Dog Marketing in Sydney, uses his unique experience as both a former corporate executive and a successful entrepreneur to scale to international markets.

Barking Dog has made its mark in the industry because Fitzgerald has a unique dual perspective that sets it apart. He has worked in senior marketing positions at big companies like LG, Daikin, Dexion, and Thermos for more than 20 years. He knows the client side of things in ways that most agency founders never will.

"I've sat in the chair of the GM. I've scaled a business. The reality is that 99% of agencies out there have never sat in the client's shoes where I have, and they've never scaled a business like I have," says Fitzgerald. "Most agencies are just executional – they'll just do SEO or paid ads or content. We start with the business strategy, because brand strategy is business strategy, and you can't really pull the two apart."

Fitzgerald went from working as a corporate insider to starting his own agency after managing marketing budgets in the tens of millions at companies like LG and working with what he calls "some really unbelievable marketing minds." He was in charge of managing business portfolios in the hundreds of millions at some iconic global brands.

He took a big risk when he left the safety net of a steady corporate salary. He started Barking Dog in 2017 while having a mortgage and raising a young family. His goal was clear: he wanted to build an agency that really understands what clients want.“Most businesses need strategic partners who think about the long term, get things done, and understand what it's like to be on the client side,” he explained.

Unlike traditional agencies that focus purely on execution, Barking Dog begins every client relationship with business strategy. Whether serving as a fractional CMO, integrating with existing marketing departments, or acting as a complete marketing solution, the agency's approach is deliberately agile and results-focused.

"We can be quite nimble. It's not step one, step two, step three, and step four. We can be quite agile, and we'll adapt to whatever the business requirements are," explains Fitzgerald. "We might start some performance marketing and digital campaigns while working on the business strategy in the background. Sales solves all problems, so we create that speed and those quick wins because everyone's looking for quick wins."

The global expansion announcement points to Barking Dog's ambition to double in size over the next 24 months. The agency has already gotten trademark protection in Australia, the UK, and the US, which sets it up for growth in other countries. Fitzgerald also has ambitions to open an office in Europe to meet the growing demand for strategic marketing partnerships.

Barking Dog Marketing is a full-service marketing agency based in Sydney that helps established businesses with their brand strategy and growth. It was started by Paul Fitzgerald in 2017. The agency works with businesses that have marketing budgets of more than $500,000. It offers full-service marketing solutions in Australia, the UK, and the US. Barking Dog is a registered trademark.

