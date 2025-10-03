Real Estate Consulting Service Market CAGR To Be At 7.6% From 2025 To 2029 $18.27 Billion Industry Revenue By 2029

EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Real Estate Consulting Service Market The market for real estate consulting services has seen significant growth in recent years. The expansion is projected to continue, rising from $12.63 billion in 2024 to $13.63 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Factors such as accelerated urbanization and infrastructural projects, heightened overseas investments in real estate, increased demand for commercial spaces, the surge in property valuation needs, and an escalated requirement for regulatory compliance guidance have all contributed to the growth seen during the historic period.

Strong expansion is forecasted for the real estate consulting service market in the coming years, with the market size projected to reach $18.27 billion in 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is largely due to the rising adoption of proptech solutions, the growing demand for sustainable real estate consulting, increasing cross-border real estate transactions, a heightened focus on risk assessment services, and a surge in the requirement for individualized investment advisories. Significant trends likely to be seen during this forecast period encompass advancements in AI-powered property analytics, innovative strides in virtual property consultation platforms, the creation of blockchain-based real estate solutions, the evolution of data-focused investment advisory tools, and groundbreaking practices in green building consulting.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Real Estate Consulting Service Market?

The surge in property sales is predicted to fuel the expansion of the real estate consulting service market. Property sales encompass the act of transferring property ownership, be it physical or virtual, from a seller to a buyer, in return for financial gain or other forms of remuneration. The acceleration in property sales is attributed to expanding urbanization and population enhancement, as growing urban dwellers necessitate more residential and commercial properties. Real estate consulting services boost property sales by offering in-depth market analysis and strategic counsel, making them key players for buyers, sellers, and investors. These services simplify transactions by delivering legal, financial, and investment counsel, enhancing overall transaction efficiency and decision-making in property trades. For example, as per the United States Census Bureau, a government body based in the US, the sales of new residences stood at 627,000 by June 2025, marking an increase from 634,000 in April 2024. Consequently, the accelerated property sales are contributing to the growth of the real estate consulting service market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Real Estate Consulting Service Market?

Major players in the real estate consulting service market include:

• Accenture plc

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited

• Ernst & Young Global Limited

• KPMG International Limited

• CBRE Group Inc.

• Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

• McKinsey & Company

• The Boston Consulting Group Inc.

• Cushman & Wakefield plc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Real Estate Consulting Service Industry?

Major firms in the real estate advising market are concentrating on creating advanced services, such as amalgamated consulting groups, to amplify customer value, improve strategic resolutions, and confront intricate market issues. Amalgamated consulting groups denote the unification of varied specializations into a single efficient unit to present clients with all-encompassing solutions addressing the complete asset and investment duration. For example, Cushman & Wakefield Inc., an American management consulting enterprise, inaugurated Advisory+ in February 2024, a cohesive consulting group aiming to deliver improved, insight-driven real estate counsel services. With its distinctive blend of industry-specific consultation proficiency and innovative technology like nuanced data analytics and AI platforms, this team is highly notable. Advisory+ is committed to providing tailored, value-increasing solutions that tackle real estate quandaries across the Asia-Pacific domain, enabling clients to make the most of their assets, factoring in community impact.

What Segments Are Covered In The Real Estate Consulting Service Market Report?

The real estate consulting service market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Service Type: Market Analysis, Investment Advisory, Property Valuation, Due Diligence Services, Property Management Consulting

2) By Buyer Motivation: Investment Growth Potential, Portfolio Diversification, Market Entry Strategies, Risk Management Solutions, Operational Efficiency Improvement

3) By Project Management: Construction Management, Development Management, Facility Management, Asset Management, Program Management

4) By Application: Investors, Developers, Government, Corporate Clients

5) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Market Analysis: Feasibility Studies, Market Demand Forecasting, Competitive Benchmarking

2) By Investment Advisory: Portfolio Strategy Development, Risk Assessment And Mitigation, Capital Markets Advisory

3) By Property Valuation: Residential Property Valuation, Commercial Property Valuation, Industrial Property Appraisal

4) By Due Diligence Services: Legal And Title Review, Zoning And Land Use Analysis, Environmental And Regulatory Compliance

5) By Property Management Consulting: Operational Efficiency Analysis, Lease Administration Strategy, Maintenance And Facility Optimization

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Real Estate Consulting Service Market?

In 2024, the real estate consulting service industry was dominated by North America. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most significant growth in the coming year. The market report features several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

