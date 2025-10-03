Mizoram Assembly Bypoll: Parties Launch Campaign In Dampa

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Oct 3 (IANS) Even as the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to declare the schedule for the bypoll to the Dampa Assembly constituency in Mizoram, political parties have already started their campaign in this politically important seat.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and opposition parties -- Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- have already announced their candidates, making it a multi-cornered contest.

The Dampa Assembly seat in western Mizoram's Mamit district fell vacant after the death of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21. The ruling ZPM has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the main opposition MNF nominated its senior Vice-President and former state Health Minister Dr R. Lalthangliana. The Congress fielded its state unit Vice President and former Minister John Rotluangaliana. The BJP nominated former Congress leader Lalhmingthanga, who recently joined the BJP.

With four strong contenders in the fray, the upcoming by-election is expected to be one of the most closely watched political battles in Mizoram.

State Congress President Lal Thanzara earlier said that the party is hopeful it will win the bypoll to the constituency. The Congress leader claimed that the people of Dampa have strong faith in the Congress, which has governed Mizoram for many years.

Lal Thanzara is the younger brother of former Chief Minister and ex-long-term state party chief Lal Thanhawla, a father figure of the Congress in Mizoram.

The constituency had been a Congress stronghold since Mizoram became a full-fledged state in 1987. However, the seat has been under the MNF control since 2018, weakening the Congress' influence in the region.

The Dampa bye-election holds significant stakes for both the ruling ZPM and the Opposition MNF. For the ZPM, headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, a loss could signal a decline in its popularity ahead of the 2028 state Assembly elections. The ZPM came to power in the Christian-dominated state for the first time in 2023 after defeating the MNF.

For the MNF, a victory will not only rejuvenate the party in the run-up to the 2028 elections, but can also be pivotal in maintaining its claim to hold the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post.

The MNF, which governed the border state for many years, must have at least 10 seats in the 40-member State Assembly to retain the LoP post.

The Dampa constituency, bordering Bangladesh, has a significant minority population, including Chakmas and Reang tribals. As per the final electoral rolls, published on September 30, a total of 20,790 voters, including 10,185 women, are eligible to cast their votes.