SAVE Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Appoints Mr. Kamlesh Prasad As Group Head
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 1st October 2025 : SAVE Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kamlesh Prasad as the Group Head of Human Resources. In this capacity, he will drive the Group's HR strategy with a focus on strengthening its people-first culture, advancing employee development, and supporting the organization's vision of inclusive excellence.
Mr. Prasad is a seasoned and certified HR professional with over 20 years of experience across the banking, financial services, insurance, and manufacturing sectors. He holds a master's degree in human resources and brings comprehensive expertise in leadership, HR policy and process design, HR administration, change management, organizational development, HR systems, and employee engagement.
Throughout his career, he has served in senior HR leadership roles with leading organizations including Ananya Finance, Sindhuja Microcredit, AU Small Finance Bank, Pearson, Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. and Haldiram. His professional journey demonstrates a strong ability to align human capital strategies with business goals, lead organizational transformation, and enhance employee experience.
On his appointment, Mr. Ajeet Kumar Singh, Managing Director & Co-Founder of SAVE Solutions Pvt. Ltd., said: "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Kamlesh Prasad to the SAVE family. His vast experience and leadership will play a crucial role in strengthening our HR framework and fostering a culture of growth and inclusivity."
This appointment reflects SAVE Group's commitment to nurturing talent, building a high-performance culture, and driving sustainable growth through its people.
