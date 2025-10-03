403
Kia India Strengthens Its Commitment To Sustainability With 100Th Green Workshop Milestone
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, September 30, 2025: Kia India, one of the country's leading mass-premium automobile brands, has announced the inauguration of its 100th Green Workshop in the country, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.
First launched in 2023 with its inaugural facility at Ransh Kia, Rohtak, and now reaching Kanpur with the 100th outlet at Bright Kia, the Green Workshop initiative has become a cornerstone of Kia India's aftersales sustainability program. Aligned with the company's vision of a cleaner and greener future, Kia India with this milestone, aims to scale the initiative to over 150 Green Workshops by 2026, further expanding its eco-conscious service infrastructure across the country.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, "Achieving the milestone of 100 Green Workshops within a short span of two years underscores Kia India's commitment to building a sustainable mobility ecosystem. Each workshop brings us closer to a world where progress doesn't come at the planet's cost. This initiative, alongside our portfolio of three EVs, is a significant reflection of our continued efforts to reduce environmental impact, enhance operational efficiency, and shape a cleaner, smarter mobility for our future generations."
These workshops collectively generate 7.9 MW of solar power, enabling Kia India to prevent nearly 9,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions each year - the same as what 450,000 mature trees would absorb. It's a powerful step toward a cleaner, greener tomorrow.
The Green Workshops feature advanced sustainability measures such as rainwater harvesting, natural lighting, motion-sensor systems for energy efficiency, effluent treatment plants, steam wash systems to reduce water use, and waterless urinals with eco-friendly solutions. Kia has also introduced a comprehensive recycling program for automotive waste, including used batteries, waste oil, and hazardous materials, in compliance with global best practices.
Kia India's initiative is designed to create real and measurable environmental benefits by reducing the ecological impact of its service operations. By integrating renewable energy through solar-powered facilities and adopting advanced practices for water and energy conservation, Kia India is also reducing its reliance on conventional resources and building a more sustainable service network.
About Kia India
In April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility in Anantapur District. Kia commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units. In April 2021, Kia India reimagined itself in line with its new brand identity, "Movement that Inspires," aimed at offering customers meaningful experiences backed by innovative products and services. Under the new brand identity, Kia has set out to find ways to achieve new benchmarks and inspire consumers to be more and do more. Till date, Kia India has launched nine vehicles for the Indian market â€“ the Seltos, the Syros, the Sonet, the Carens, the Carnival, the EV6, the EV9, the Carens Clavis, and the all-new Carens Clavis EV. Kia India has completed almost 1.5 million vehicle dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including over 1.2 million domestic sales and over 3.67 lakh exports. With more than 4.7 lakh connected cars on Indian roads, it is among the connected Car leaders in the country. The brand has a widespread network of 796 touchpoints across 360 cities and is focused on strengthening its footprint across the country.
