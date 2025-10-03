MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 2, 2025 11:38 pm - From Pontianak to international showrooms, Iconic Automobiles builds trust with collectors through restoration, consignment, and seamless global services.

Pontianak, Indonesia - it – Iconic Automobiles is making waves in the classic and exotic car market by bringing a fresh, transparent, and global approach to vehicle collecting. Based in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, the company is positioning itself as both a trusted partner for local enthusiasts and a reliable platform for international buyers.

At its core, Iconic Automobiles is driven by the belief that every car is more than just transportation - it is a story on wheels. Founder Andika Jafar has long been passionate about preserving the legacy of rare automobiles and is now channeling that passion into a business that serves collectors worldwide.

“Each car we handle carries a history,” said Jafar.“Our responsibility is to respect that heritage, whether through meticulous restoration, fair consignment, or connecting it with the right collector. We want to ensure these vehicles live on for future generations.”

The company's service portfolio reflects the full lifecycle of a collector car. Clients can explore a curated inventory of rare classics, from mid-century icons to modern exotics, all presented with detailed documentation. Those seeking to sell or showcase their vehicles can access a tailored consignment program supported by secure storage and professional marketing. Meanwhile, collectors abroad benefit from global logistics and export assistance, ensuring smooth transactions across it also places a strong emphasis on restoration and servicing, working with specialists who prioritize originality and long-term value. By blending local expertise with international standards, the company is not only elevating the Indonesian automotive scene but also contributing to the global network of serious collectors.

About it – Iconic it is headquartered in Pontianak, Indonesia, and specializes in classic, exotic, and collectible automobiles. The company provides restoration, servicing, secure consignment, financing support, and global logistics for collectors worldwide. Its mission is to preserve automotive heritage while making classic car ownership more accessible and trustworthy.

