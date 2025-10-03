Montclair Plaza Dental Group Announces Name Change To Double A Dental Group

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 3, 2025 2:12 am - After a change in ownership, Montclair Plaza Dental Group, a long-standing dental office serving the Montclair community, has formally changed its name to Double A Dental Group.

Montclair, CA – Montclair Plaza Dental Group, a fixture in the Montclair community for years, is pleased to announce that it has transitioned ownership and now operates under the new name Double A Dental Group. Under this new chapter, the practice remains deeply committed to the same standard of outstanding care its patients have come to expect - now with fresh leadership and renewed energy.

Dr. Dave Sikureja has passed the torch to Dr. Paula Izvernari, a highly accomplished clinician and educator whose credentials include serving as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy and holding a professorship at Loma Linda University.

With over two decades of experience, Dr. Izvernari brings a global perspective and a strong commitment to clinical excellence.

Though the name is new, the practice's location and vision are familiar. Double A Dental Group will continue to deliver a full spectrum of dental services - including emergency care, restorative treatments, cosmetic procedures, preventive hygiene, laser dentistry, implants, sedation dentistry, pediatric dentistry, dermal fillers, and Botox - all from the same address on Central Avenue in Montclair.

Patients should expect continuity of care, now elevated by fresh leadership and renewed commitment to innovation.

The rebranding is intended to preserve and enhance the practice's longstanding reputation for trustworthiness and community-centered care. Under Dr. Izvernari's stewardship, Double A Dental Group emphasizes personalized treatment plans designed to address not only immediate dental needs but long-term oral health goals.

Transparency, communication, and patient comfort remain top priorities - from clear explanations of procedure options and timelines to honest cost estimates.

About Double A Dental Group

Formerly Montclair Plaza Dental Group, Double A Dental Group is dedicated to delivering exceptional, patient-centered dentistry to individuals and families in Montclair, California, and its surroundings. The practice's mission is to combine cutting-edge techniques, compassionate service, and comprehensive care under one roof - ensuring every patient has access to modern, coordinated dentistry without the hassle of visiting separate providers.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the practice's website or call 909-920-0696.