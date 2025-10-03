Azerbaijani Finance Ministry, UK Delegation Hold Meeting
The meeting discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the economic and financial sectors between Azerbaijan and the UK, as well as the implementation of the provisions stipulated in the protocol of the 7th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, held between the two countries in London in April of this year.
During the meeting, the focus was on investment promotion, cooperation in the field of taxation and customs, the application of advanced technologies in agriculture and food security, as well as the opportunities for establishing closer ties between business circles.
The issues of exchange of experience in the field of digital transformation, financial technologies and professional services were also touched upon.
Karimov noted that economic modernization and diversification are among the long-term development priorities of Azerbaijan, and cooperation with the UK in this area creates additional opportunities for the country to adapt to new challenges.
Meanwhile, Tyrell emphasized the importance of joint projects and initiatives, noting the important role of the intergovernmental commission in the development of bilateral relations.
The meeting included a broad exchange of views on future partnership opportunities and issues of mutual interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment