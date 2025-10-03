Azerbaijani Finance Ministry, UK Delegation Hold Meeting

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The First Deputy Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov met with a delegation led by the Department for Business and Trade Country Director Alexander Tyrell, who is visiting the country, Trend reports.

The meeting discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the economic and financial sectors between Azerbaijan and the UK, as well as the implementation of the provisions stipulated in the protocol of the 7th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, held between the two countries in London in April of this year.

During the meeting, the focus was on investment promotion, cooperation in the field of taxation and customs, the application of advanced technologies in agriculture and food security, as well as the opportunities for establishing closer ties between business circles.

The issues of exchange of experience in the field of digital transformation, financial technologies and professional services were also touched upon.

Karimov noted that economic modernization and diversification are among the long-term development priorities of Azerbaijan, and cooperation with the UK in this area creates additional opportunities for the country to adapt to new challenges.

Meanwhile, Tyrell emphasized the importance of joint projects and initiatives, noting the important role of the intergovernmental commission in the development of bilateral relations.

The meeting included a broad exchange of views on future partnership opportunities and issues of mutual interest.