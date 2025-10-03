Azerbaijan Elevates Investments In Its Non-Oil Sector For 8M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's non-oil sector investments grew by 15 percent during eight months of this year, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, said at the 2nd National Competition Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the volume of investments in fixed assets amounted to 8.2 billion manat ($4.8 billion).

The minister noted that the share of the private sector in the economy is 81 percent.

"The number of female entrepreneurs also grew, reaching 330,000 in six months," Jabbarov added.