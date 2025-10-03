403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan Elevates Investments In Its Non-Oil Sector For 8M2025
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Azerbaijan's non-oil sector investments grew by 15 percent during eight months of this year, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, said at the 2nd National Competition Forum, Trend reports.
According to him, the volume of investments in fixed assets amounted to 8.2 billion manat ($4.8 billion).
The minister noted that the share of the private sector in the economy is 81 percent.
"The number of female entrepreneurs also grew, reaching 330,000 in six months," Jabbarov added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment