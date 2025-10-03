Azerbaijan Rolls Out Nakhchivan Innovation Center

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The opening of the Nakhchivan Innovation Center has taken place in the administrative building of Nakhchivan State University within the ongoing innovation ecosystem development activities of Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) in Azerbaijani regions, Trend reports.

The ceremony gathered the leadership of Nakhchivan State University, representatives of state institutions, including startup founders from Nakhchivan.

Welcoming the event participants with an opening speech, IDDA Chairman Farid Osmanov emphasized that the establishment of the Nakhchivan Innovation Center is an important stage in the expansion of regional innovations.

"After Baku and Sumgayit, the establishment of such a center in Nakhchivan is an important event for this region in terms of ensuring the accessibility of innovation infrastructure. This center is not just an office space, here startups will be able to participate in various development programs, receive mentor support, hold meetings with investors and organize events. An innovation culture will be formed and expanded here," he explained.

The welcoming part of the event was also addressed by the rector of Nakhchivan State University Elbrus Isayev and the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Azer Mammadrahimov.

They highly appreciated the work of IDDA in the field of ecosystem building in the regions and noted that the opening of the Nakhchivan Innovation Center will create new perspectives for innovative-minded young people from the surrounding regions.

Then, Head of the Technoparks Department of IDDA Elvin Hajiyev provided detailed information about the Nakhchivan Innovation Center.

He said that the center will house a Hardware and Software Laboratory that will enable the development and testing of modern technological solutions, and a Technology and Engineering Laboratory that will transform ideas into prototypes and practical projects. In addition, co-working and event spaces will be put into operation to create an environment of cooperation and joint activity for innovators, students, and anyone interested in innovation in general.

At the end of the event, Head of the Information Technologies Department of Nakhchivan State University Huseyn Asgarli made a detailed presentation on the activities of Nakhchivan State University in building an innovation ecosystem.