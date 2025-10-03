Russian Forces Pound 19 Settlements In Sumy Region Over Past Day, Civilians Injured
The heaviest shelling occurred in Sumy and Shostka districts.
Settlements in Sumy, Mykolaivka-Khotin, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Shostka, Esman, Andriiashivka, and other communities came under fire.
The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs (over 10 strikes), as well as FPV drones, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles, and UAV strikes.
Civilian infrastructure and private households sustained damage.
“An 8-year-old girl and two adults were injured in Andriiashivka community as a result of the enemy attack. Medics provided assistance to the child on-site, hospitalization was not required,” wrote Oleh Hryhorov, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, on Telegram .
Two other women sought medical care for acute stress reactions and were treated at the scene.
Over the past day, four people were evacuated from border communities by local authorities together with the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and NGOs.
Air raid alerts in the region lasted 18 hours and 22 minutes during the reporting period.Read also: Power outages across Ukraine due to Russian strikes, worst hit Sumy , Chernihiv regions
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 2, parts of Konotop and Shostka districts in Sumy region were left without electricity due to Russian strikes.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)
