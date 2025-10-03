Round 7 Of Azerbaijan Premier League Starts With Two Matches

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Round 7 of the Azerbaijan Premier League is set to kick off on October 3, Azernews reports.

The two matches will be played on the first day of the round.

In the opening match, "Araz-Nakhchivan" will take on the "Imishli" club, with the game kicking off at 17:00.

In the second match, "Zira" will host "Neftchi" at home, with the match beginning at 19:30.

The remaining matches of the round will be held on October 4-5.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, comprising ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner-up and the third-place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League, starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organised in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

The 2024–25 Azerbaijan Premier League marks the 33rd season of Azerbaijan's top-tier football competition.

On April 27, 2025, during the 32nd round of the Premier League, Qarabag FC clinched the title with four matches to spare after a 1–1 draw against Sabah.

This victory made them the champions for the 12th time overall and for the fourth consecutive season.

This season is the final one featuring 10 teams, as the league will expand to 12 teams starting from the 2025–26 season.