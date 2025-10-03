President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of South Korea
"Dear Mr. President,
On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Korea, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and extend best wishes to you and to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.
The successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Korea is a source of great satisfaction. Today, we have ample opportunities to further deepen our cooperation in a number of areas, particularly in economic-trade, industry, high technologies, digital transformation, science, education, and other areas.
I am confident that, in line with the interests of our friendly peoples, we will continue our joint efforts consistently to strengthen Azerbaijan-Korea relations and expand our cooperation.
On this festive day, I extend to you my best wishes and wish lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly Republic of Korea," the letter reads.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Conference To Feature 150+ Global FX And Fintech Leaders
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment