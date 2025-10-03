Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of South Korea

2025-10-03 05:05:20
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung on the occasion of his country's National Day, Azernews reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Korea, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and extend best wishes to you and to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

The successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Korea is a source of great satisfaction. Today, we have ample opportunities to further deepen our cooperation in a number of areas, particularly in economic-trade, industry, high technologies, digital transformation, science, education, and other areas.

I am confident that, in line with the interests of our friendly peoples, we will continue our joint efforts consistently to strengthen Azerbaijan-Korea relations and expand our cooperation.

On this festive day, I extend to you my best wishes and wish lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly Republic of Korea," the letter reads.

