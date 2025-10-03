Yerevan Sees Azerbaijan's Infrastructure As Key To Regional Trade, Says Armenian FM

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia has expressed strong interest in normalizing relations with Azerbaijan, emphasizing that Yerevan would be among the main beneficiaries of lasting peace and cooperation in the region, Azernews reports.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan made the remarks in an interview with the“Polish TPV World” channel.

“If we talk about the railway connection, according to experts, its construction may take at least two years. But we can already use the infrastructure and territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan to send and receive cargo. We have begun discussions with our American partners regarding TRIPP, and I think we can complete this process in the coming months, after which construction should start,” Mirzoyan said.

The minister also underlined that the text of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan has already been initialed, and Yerevan is prepared to sign it“as soon as possible.”

Touching on the broader reconciliation process, Mirzoyan acknowledged the heavy psychological legacy of the decades-long conflict:“There is a bloody history and memory on both sides. I believe there is still a certain degree of caution between societies, probably on both sides. The reconciliation process will take time. Peace, as I have already noted, has been established, but it requires constant care and daily efforts from both sides.”

Mirzoyan's remarks highlight Armenia's recognition of the economic and strategic opportunities tied to regional cooperation, particularly in transport and connectivity, as well as the challenges of overcoming deep-rooted mistrust between the two nations.