$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
William Feeney

William Feeney


2025-10-03 05:04:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research fellow, Environmental Futures Research Institute, Griffith University
  • Group leader, Estación Biológica de Doñana (EBD-CSIC)
Profile Articles Activity

I am an Evolutionary Ecologist who tries to understand how ecological interactions operate and shape the world around us.

Experience
  • 2023–present Ramon Y Cajal Group Leader, Doñana Biological Station
  • 2021–2022 Assistant Professor, Durham University
  • 2019–2021 Alexander von Humboldt Fellow, Max Planck Institute for Ornithology
  • 2015–2019 University of Queensland Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Queensland
  • 2018–2018 Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Research Fellow, Cornell University
  • 2015–2016 Fulbright Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of California, Berkeley
  • 2015–2015 Endeavour Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Cambridge

The Conversation

MENAFN03102025000199003603ID1110145796

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search