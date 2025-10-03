Idly Kadai Box Office Day 2: Dhanush-Starrer Struggles As Kantara Chapter 1 Steals The Spotlight

Dhanush's directorial venture and starrer Idli Kadai hit theatres on October 1. Here's a look at the film's worldwide box office performance as it faces tough competition from Kantara Chapter 1.

Written, directed by, and starring Dhanush, Idli Kadai features Nithya Menen as the female lead. The film, produced under Dhanush's own banner, hit theatres on October 1. The drama-comedy marks another multi-faceted effort by the actor, showcasing his versatility both on and off screen.

GV Prakash Kumar composed the music for this rural-themed film. Despite boasting a strong technical team and receiving positive reviews, Idli Kadai has struggled to make a mark at the box office since its October 1 release.

Idli Kadai grossed ₹15 crore worldwide on its opening day, but saw a dip in collections on day two, bringing the total to ₹26 crore. The performance is considered underwhelming for a Dhanush-starrer, especially given the star's strong fan base and the film's wide release.

The primary reason behind Idli Kadai's underperformance is the release of Kantara Chapter 1. The massive buzz and overwhelming response to Kantara have clearly overshadowed Dhanush's film, drawing audiences away and significantly impacting Idli Kadai's box office run.