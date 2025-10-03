No Contamination Found In Syrup-Linked Deaths, All Reports Unsubstantiated: Drugs Board

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and official sources from the national drugs board have confirmed that no contamination has been found in the cough syrup linked to recent deaths of at least 10 children in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. According to officials, all reports suggesting a connection between the syrup and fatalities are unsubstantiated and baseless. The authorities stated that rigorous testing and investigations have not detected any harmful substances, and consumers can be assured of the product's safety.

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh collected samples of a cough syrup linked to the deaths of several children from a pharmaceutical unit in Jabalpur on Friday. The samples were sent for laboratory testing to determine any possible cause of the fatalities.

Details from Drug Inspector

Sharad Kumar Jain, Drug Inspector, stated that several children fell ill and were referred to hospitals in Nagpur, where some later died. Investigations revealed that the children had been given a cold-relief syrup supplied by a pharmaceutical company in Jabalpur. Jain added that the company confirmed purchasing 660 bottles of the syrup. Of these, 594 bottles were distributed to three distributors in Chhindwara, while 66 remained with the company. Sixteen bottles have been sent for testing, and the remaining stock has been prohibited from sale. Authorities have been instructed to freeze any remaining stock at the three distribution firms.

Deaths in Chhindwara District

Six children in Chhindwara district have reportedly died from kidney-related complications between 4 and 26 September. Families reported that the children initially suffered from common cold, cough, and fever, which later progressed to kidney problems, worsening their condition.

Health Authorities Probe

Dr Naresh Gunnade, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), said that both central and state authorities were called in to investigate the cause of the kidney failures. Human, water, and other samples were collected and sent for examination, with some preliminary reports arriving showing no serious abnormalities.

Dr Gunnade added that initial complaints of fever among children in Parasia, Chhindwara, were reported from 22 August. Three children died between 4 and 7 September at a private hospital in Nagpur after being referred from local facilities. Subsequently, three more deaths occurred, bringing the total to six. In response, a separate 10-bed ward was set up at Parasia government hospital to monitor similar cases.

Ongoing Investigation

A team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the state-level Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP) is investigating the matter. Laboratory results are awaited to determine whether the cough syrup or any other factor contributed to the kidney failures.