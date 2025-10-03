Counterterrorism, Trade And Regional Security To Top Agenda As Muttaqi Visits India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The visit by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi marks a new chapter in the engagement between India and the Taliban. All eyes would be on this trip by Muttaqi, which was made possible following an exemption being approved by the UN Security Council's Talian Sanctions Committee.

He would be in New Delhi between October 9 and 16. During his visit, he would meet with India's Foreign Minister, Dr S Jaishankar. He is also likely to meet with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The visit is a diplomatic breakthrough as both countries have had strained relations for several years.

There is much on the agenda during the visit. Counter-terrorism would get top billing during the talks. Both Afghanistan and India have a common problem in Pakistan today. Hence, the discussions would largely revolve around counterterrorism and the ways to enhance ties when it comes to security.

Afghanistan would seek discussions on regional security and also raise counterterrorism concerns. Trade would also be discussed at length during the meetings. Both sides would like to ease out all barriers standing in the way of bilateral trade. This would mean easing transport barriers, boosting cross-border commerce, and also opening new trade corridors.

The issue of visa quotas would also be discussed. This would be helpful for medical travellers, students, and business people. India is likely to increase scholarships for Afghan students who are pursuing higher studies in professional as well as technical fields.

Afghanistan would seek cooperation in medical facilities, health missions. Further discussions would also revolve around areas of infrastructure development, water, and electricity.

Another important point of discussion would be the upgradation of the Indian embassy in Kabul. Both sides are likely to agree on posting full-fledged ambassadors and also expand consular presence. This would lead to state-to-state engagement between the two countries.

Muttaqi was earlier scheduled to visit India in September, but the plan failed after the UN refused to give permission. The US and Pakistan, which is now a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, were opposed to the visit.

The rules state that all decisions by the committee are made by consensus, and even if one country opposes the decision, it can be blocked. On the earlier occasion, it was Pakistan that blocked Muttaqi's visit to India.

Dr Jaishankar had said that he had spoken with Muttaqi in May. He said that he had a good conversation with him and added that he appreciated Muttaqi's condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The visit is also part of a long diplomatic game. Indian officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and senior IFS officer J.P. Singh, have held several meetings over the past year with Muttaqi and other leaders of the Taliban at neutral venues such as Dubai.

One of the key reasons for India to share good ties with Afghanistan is due to regional geopolitics and geo-economic interests. While the Taliban was considered a Pakistan asset, a lot changed after they refused to rein in the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistan accuses the Taliban of backing the TTP, but the claim has been denied. Further, China too has been courting the Taliban with an eye on resources. This could endanger India's position in the Central Asian region, and hence, relations in this regard are important.

Muttaqi has served as Foreign Minister since the US withdrew its troops in 2021. He had taken part in a trilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistani Minister Ishaq Dar.

During that meeting, it was agreed to expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project into Afghanistan. Taking all these considerations, the visit by Muttaqi is important for India, and the engagements would be closely watched by many.