Oppo Weighs Brazilian Factory As It Races To Join Country's Top Five Phone Sellers
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is moving fast in Brazil-and it isn't just another product launch story. The company already assembles phones locally through a partner (Multi) at plants in Manaus (AM) and Extrema (MG).
Now it says it is studying whether to build its own factory, a decision tied to how quickly demand grows and how Brazil's complex taxes pencil out.
The ambition is plain. Within three years, Brazil should be one of Oppo's five biggest markets worldwide. By 2029, it wants to be the country's No. 2 Android brand.
To get there, Oppo has rushed into roughly 3,000 points of sale-big retailers like Magazine Luiza and Casas Bahia, regional chains such as Gazin and Bemol, and carrier stores at Claro and Vivo-backed by a small army of in-store promoters that it plans to expand.
Online, it sells through Amazon , Mercado Livre, and its own shop, with a first branded store on the roadmap. The timing isn't random.
Chinese Brands Gain Ground as Oppo Targets Brazil's Youth Market
This year, Chinese brands crossed 20% of Brazil's electronics retail revenue for the first time, a sign that local buyers now trust Chinese devices far beyond entry-level phones.
And Brazil is the prize: a single market that represents roughly 30% of all smartphone sales in Latin America. Oppo is also speaking the right cultural language.
On September 30 in São Paulo, it previewed the Reno14 and Reno14 F on the same night Kendrick Lamar performed at Allianz Parque, and said it will be the official smartphone of the next São Paulo Fashion Week-clear signals that it's chasing young, style-driven consumers with camera software and tough, splash-resistant hardware.
The story behind the story: if Oppo builds a factory, it would deepen local jobs and supply chains and could sharpen prices via tax breaks tied to local production. It would also test how far Brazil's concentrated phone market can open to a new heavyweight.
For consumers, that likely means more choice and better value. For rivals, it sets up a real fight for the country that anchors Latin America's phone business.
