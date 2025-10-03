Al Kharaitiyat Thrash Al Duhail Al Shahania Pick First Win In QSL Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Kharaitiyat extended their perfect record in the 2025-2026 Qatar Stars League (QSL) Cup with a commanding 4-0 win over Al Duhail at Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium yesterday.

Rodrigo Tabata opened the scoring with a 10th-minute penalty, and Yanis Fatheldine doubled the lead early in the second half (46th minute). Christopher Boniface added another from the spot in the 53rd minute, before Qais Fareed sealed the victory in the 89th minute. The win gives Al Kharaitiyat a maximum nine points from three matches, consolidating their position at the top of the standings.

On the other hand, Al Duhail, who suffered their first defeat in the tournament, remained on four points.

Meanwhile, Al Shahania secured their first QSL Cup victory with a 2-0 win over Muaither at Al Khor Stadium. Pelle van Amersfoort and Ali Al Mohannadi scored in the 21st and 39th minutes respectively, lifting Al Shahania to four points.

Muaither, also on four points, suffered their first loss after starting the tournament with a 5-2 win over Al Gharafa and a goalless draw against Al Markhiya. Al Shahania had lost their opening-round clash against Al Sailiya (1-2) but bounced back strongly to claim all three points.

Later, yesterday, Al Gharafa lost 0-1 to Al Khor in their highly-exciting match of Round 3 of the 2025-2026 season QSL Cup at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium of Al Duhail club.

Both teams had several opportunities at goal in the first half, but failed to capitalise on them, with Al Gharafa being the main culprits.

The lone goal, which came in the 65th minute of the encounter through Abdulrahman Anad, ensured Al Khor bounced back to winning ways after drawing with Umm Salal in the second round, while Al Gharafa's search for their first win in the tournament continues.